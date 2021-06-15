Whitmer signs bills to protect seniors, promote job development in Detroit

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday, May 24, 2021. It was the first day Steelcase is having many of their employees back in the office since the coronavirus pandemic started, thanks to the new MIOSHA rules that changed today, allowing non-essential workers to come back to offices. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer signed two bipartisan bills today, one bil, HB 4325, aims to protect senior citizens by standardizing background checks for employees and volunteers in agencies on aging, and the other, SB 437, aims to development on Woodward Avenue in Midtown Detroit.

“When we work together we can craft great legislation that makes a difference in the lives of Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “House Bill 4325 codifies important protections for seniors that MDHHS implemented in October 2020. Additionally, Senate Bill 437 will promote development, investment, and jobs in Detroit, accelerating our state’s recovery from the pandemic. “

“I’m pleased state government was able to come together for the protection of vulnerable people in our state,” said Rep. Matt Hall, R – Marshall, who sponsored House Bill 4325. “The overwhelming support for this legislation in both the House and Senate and the quick action to sign it into law underscores the importance of this issue. People and their families depend on services provided through local AASA agencies and they depend on those services to be reliable and safe. With standardized background checks and needed uniformity, we are working to ensure elderly people are not put in an environment with potentially dangerous individuals.”

SB 437 will amend the Michigan Business Tax Act and extend the time in which a development project in Detroit could be completed and still be eligible for preapproved brownfield tax credits.

Senate Bill 437 was sponsored by Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R – Traverse City, and a copy can be found here.

Whitmer also signed House Bill 4445, which will amend the Michigan Liquor Control Code to revise provisions concerning motorsports event licenses issued to the owners of a motorsports arenas.