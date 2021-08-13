Whitmer signs Executive Directive allowing use of additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for vulnerable people

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an Executive Directive on Friday that allows for the use of additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in vulnerable individuals in long-term care facilities in Michigan, as well as encouraging Michiganders to get an additional dose if needed.

The directive follows the CDC Advisory Committee’s approval of additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for those 12 and up with compromised immune systems.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been protecting those who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, including older Michiganders, residents in long-term care facilities, and immunocompromised individuals,” said Governor Whitmer. “When vaccines first became available, we ensured that 100 percent of residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities had first dibs at the safe and effective vaccines. Now, it’s important that we continue to prioritize these Michiganders by rushing an additional dose to those who need it the most.”

“The safe and effective COVID vaccine is the way we are going to end this pandemic. I am pleased that our federal partners have taken action to recommend an additional vaccine dose for those with compromised immune systems,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health. “I urge anyone who is immunocompromised and meets the eligibility criteria to get an additional dose. And I continue to encourage anyone who is eligible and has not been vaccinated yet to do so to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

“MDHHS remains committed to ensuring that anyone who is eligible gets the COVID-19 vaccine,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “The vaccine has been proven highly effective and safe, however, as we deal with variants it is important for those of us who are immunocompromised to receive another dose.”