LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Farmers in Michigan may be getting a boost soon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills on Tuesday that offer certificates of free sale from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), which will assist food producers and agriculture businesses in exporting their products.

“Agriculture is a cornerstone of Michigan’s economy, and today’s package of bipartisan legislation empowers our food and agriculture businesses to expand and create more good-paying jobs,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “These bipartisan bills will build on our efforts to support rural communities by investing in high-quality infrastructure, high-speed internet, affordable childcare, attainable housing, and regional economic development. I will work with anyone to get things done that put Michiganders first.”

Whitmer signed House Bills 5742, 5743, 5744, 5745, 5746, 5747 and 5748, along with Senate Bill 1058.

They allow MDARD to certify the quality of agricultural goods made in Michigan and issue certificate of free sale, which allows those products to be exported.

“Michigan’s food and agricultural businesses continue to succeed because they’ve embraced creativity, innovation, and sustainability,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD Director. “I thank Governor Whitmer for signing this bipartisan legislation to help pave the way for MDARD to better assist our $104.7 billion food and agriculture industry’s export of goods increasing Michigan’s global footprint.”