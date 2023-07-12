GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, is now a state holiday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation to declare June 19 a holiday in Michigan, Whitmer’s office announced Wednesday.

The legislation was sponsored by state Rep. Helena Scott and Sen. Sylvia Santana, according to the release.

“On Juneteenth, we come together to celebrate fundamental American values of freedom and equality, embodied by the stories and legacies of the Black community,” Whitmer said in a statement.

The news that enslaved people were free reached Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

According to Whitmer, Juneteenth is not only a celebration; it can also serve as a reminder to work toward equity.

“Juneteenth is a moment of celebration and reflection, but it is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to action,” she said. “I encourage every Michigander to reflect on our history and celebrate the values that we will continue fighting for together.”