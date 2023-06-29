Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs into law a package of bills aimed at preventing Michigan students from abuse.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a package of bills to protect students at schools, colleges and universities from sexual abuse.

The package of bills was introduced partly in response to the fallout from former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar’s serial sexual abuse case.

“We must work together to support and protect students at every level and create environments that safeguard them from abuse,” Whitmer said in a press release on Thursday.

The new laws, House Bills 4120, 4121, 4122, 4123, 4124 and 4125

Require the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to create training materials for mandatory reporters

Update the legal grounds for permanently revoking a health care professional’s license to including using using medical treatment to initiate sexual contact

Prohibit people from using their professional authority to prevent the reporting of crimes to law enforcement or a Title IX coordinator at a postsecondary institution

Prohibit the expulsion or suspension, with some exceptions, of public school students for behavior resulting from sexual assault

Photo courtesy: Office of the Governor

Nassar, under the guise of medical treatment, was accused of abusing hundreds of women and girls over two decades, both at Michigan State University and while he served as a trainer for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team.

He pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges and to abusing women in Ingham and Eaton counties in state courts. He’s currently serving time at a federal prison in Florida.

The bills had bipartisan sponsorship.

“These long overdue measures will protect and empower sexual assault survivors, prevent others from being victimized, and hold offenders accountable,” said Angela Povilaitis, the lead prosecutor in the Larry Nassar case, in the press release.