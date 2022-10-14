LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law on Friday designed to help retired corrections officers.

House Bill 5765 was introduced by State Rep. Julie Alexander and would allow retired corrections officers to continue receiving retirement benefits while working. This new law aims to curb the current staffing shortage in Michigan prisons and jails.

The vote passed with bipartisan support in the legislature.

According to Alexander’s office, this year alone the Department of Corrections saw 700 vacancies.

It’s not all good news for Alexander, though.

Whitmer also vetoed HBs 6184, 6194 and 6195, which aimed to limit governmental emergency powers. She also vetoed HBs 6202 and 6204, which would require officials to notify legislatures within 24 hours of certain emergency orders.

Alexander’s office backed all five of the vetoed bills.

The bills return to the State House of Representatives.