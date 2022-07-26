KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is making an effort to try and combat gun violence.

Whitmer is hosting a discussion with a group of parents, students, law enforcement officers, faith leaders, and elected officials in Kalamazoo on Tuesday.

The group will talk about public safety and gun violence prevention ideas that could potentially save lives.

After the discussion, Whitmer will sign an executive directive that is designed to take federal resources available within state governments and law enforcement agencies to try and stop gun violence.

In the recently signed state budget, there are resources dedicated to funding local law enforcement and for hiring more first responders, Whitmer said.

