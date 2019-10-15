Whitmer to seek Supreme Court ruling to keep vaping ban

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she’s going to the Supreme Court after a judge on the Court of Claims temporarily stopped the state from enforcing its emergency vaping rules today.

“This decision is wrong. It misreads the law and sets a dangerous precedent of a court second-guessing the expert judgment of public health officials dealing with a crisis,” she said. “I plan to seek an immediate stay and go directly to the Supreme Court to request a quick and final ruling.”

Michigan was the first state to implement the vaping ban, which went into effect on Oct 2. Other states including California, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah and Washington joined Michigan in banning vapes. Gov. Whitmer faces criticism from vape shop owners who say they’ll lose business because of the ban.

Whitmer said vaping-related lung injuries and deaths among adolescents is a public health problem not only within the state of Michigan, but also across the country.

The first death due to a vaping-related lung injury in Michigan was confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Oct 4.

As of Oct 8, the Centers for Disease Control reported 1,299 vaping-related lung injuries in 49 states, D.C. and one territory.

The report includes 26 deaths in 21 states as well as findings that suggest THC played a role in the outbreak. Eighty percent of the 26 individuals who were interviewed reported vaping with THC-containing products.