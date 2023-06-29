LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s lawmakers passed the state’s budget plan Wednesday night, to the tune of $81 billion and some loose change.

Here is a partial list of the 1600-page state budget compiled by the governors office.

School kids will divvy up part of the $24.3 billion in state funding for public schools, including $60 million for a free breakfast and lunch program, and $328 million to increase school security and other infrastructure programs.

5,600 preschool kids will get a free pre-education with a $225 million dollar state grant.

$112 million for higher education, in part to increase security on the college campuses.

$3 million to implement gun violence protection programs.

The state will train another 50 new state police officers and buy $14 million worth of body cameras for prison correction officers.

There’s $21 million to create more charging stations for electric vehicles.

Lawmakers also allocated $950 million to additional projects.

Not everyone is happy with the allocations–State Rep. Andrew Beeler (R-Port Huron) was among the 50 Republicans who didn’t vote for the budget package.

“I face my neighbors and explain why they have to pay for college, day care and child delivery costs when so many inmates and prisons will be offered free tuition,” Beeler said.

The governor will veto some of the package, but she is expected to sign the bulk of the $81 billion budget.