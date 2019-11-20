Whitmer tweets support of Transgender Day of Remembrance

LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is standing with the transgender community as they remember the trans people whose lives have been lost due to anti-trans violence.

She posted to Twitter Wednesday morning telling the transgender community: “I’ve got your back.”

Today we remember those killed due to transphobia and the challenges that people who are transgender face every single day.



We honor those who have been lost. We won’t forget. We continue the fight for equality.



To the transgender community: I’ve got your back.

Transgender Remembrance Day was first celebrated in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith, according to GLAAD, a group that formed in response to the New York Post’s portrayal of trans people in the context of HIV and AIDS.

Smith launched the day of remembrance to honor Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 26 transgender or gender non-confirming people died due to fatal violence in 2018.

And in this year so far, 22 transgender or gender non-conforming people have died.

Their names are listed below and come from the Human Rights Campaign website.