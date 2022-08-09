LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From a political standpoint, one couldn’t find two candidates with so many differences on so many issues.

For years, legislative Republicans have been blasting Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her actions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 News pollster Bernie Porn says that the general public is “sick and tired of” COVID-19.

After declaring her victory last week, candidate Dixon took aim at the governor’s closing of schools during COVID-19.

“When she locked the door to every school in the state, she set up a generation of children for failure,” said Tudor Dixon.

Porn thinks that message may resonate with some soccer moms.

“I don’t think it is going to resonate as much as she hopes,” said Porn.

The governor in her ad says she can’t control inflation as she is spending more time on protecting women’s rights on abortion.