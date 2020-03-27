Whitmer: “Very unlikely” that K-12 schools will re-open

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her 2019 State of the State address.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer said it is “very unlikely” that K-12 schools will re-open this school semester, according to a live radio interview with WWJ.

Whitmer announced the closure of all K-12 school buildings March 12. At that time she said schools would be closed until Monday April 6.

On March 23, she announced executive order, “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” telling Michiganders and employees of non-essential businesses to stay home in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The executive order extended the K-12 school closure to April 16.