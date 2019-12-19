Whitmer vetoes deer ban citing chronic wasting disease concerns

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed legislation lifting the ban on deer and elk bating in Michigan.

Whitmer vetoed legilsation that would have allowed hunters to bait and feed for deer and elk in the Lower Peninsula and portions of the Upper Peninsula.

She cited concerns for the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in her action against the bill.

“I remain fully committed to protecting Michigan’s wildlife, public health, and agriculture jobs,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This legislation would’ve increased the chance of spreading wildlife disease within wildlife populations and the beef and dairy industries, which are vital to Michigan’s economy. That’s not a risk we can afford to take.”

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says deer baiting can increase the chances of groups of deer contracting CWD.

Critics such as the bill’s sponsor, Rep. michele Hoitenga (R-Manton) said the ban is not doing anything to stop the spread of the disease.

“The governor continues to illustrate she is completely out of touch with people in northern Michigan,” she said.