WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined President Joe Biden, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb at the White House on Wednesday to urge the passage of the CHIPS Act.

If passed, the CHIPS act would boost domestic chip production and support businesses in Michigan, Whitmer said.

“The CHIPS Act would boost domestic chip manufacturing and research, spur innovation, and help manufacturers avoid costly delays,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “It would create thousands of high-skill, good-paying jobs and show businesses that the United States is the place to build the future. It would lower costs for American families by breaking up delays in our supply chain. This is game-changing, bipartisan legislation that will make a real difference in people’s lives if we get it done. It’s the kind of bill that can set us up for decades of economic success.”

The CHIPS act would fund $52 billion in incentives to boost the production of semiconductors in the U.S.

$2 billion would go towards the production of “mature node” semiconductors that are used by car manufacturers and parts suppliers, as well as medical devices and farm equipment.

“Expanding Michigan’s manufacturing strength and leadership has been a priority for our administration since day one,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “The CHIPS Act will supercharge these efforts. It will increase Michigan’s economic competitiveness, create good-paying jobs in Michigan, and grow our state’s role in building the components, products, and companies of the future. Governor Whitmer and I will continue working with anyone to advocate for this bipartisan legislation, continue Michigan’s tradition of innovation, and create prosperity for Michigan communities.”