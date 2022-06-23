LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When given a chance to say if she thinks President Joe Biden should run again, Governor Gretchen Whitmer refused to answer the question.

Currently, the governor is more popular than the president and hooking her wagon to him could be a liability for her.

“I think he can be if Republicans are disciplined enough to run a campaign that ties them together,” said Glengariff pollster Richard Czuba.

Another Glengariff pollster says the President could hurt the governor but not so far.

“Her favorability rating is 50 to 45 and her job approval is only underwater by a couple of points,” said pollster Bernie Porn.

According to Tim Skubick, you are not likely to see these two friends side by side on the campaign unless Biden’s numbers flip completely.