FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not sign off plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon.

In a Wednesday statement, Whitmer blamed her “non-concurrence” on the federal Department of the Interior, saying the agency would not extend the approval deadline nor provide information on a pending decision on whether to recognize another tribe nearby.

She said she knew the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, which wanted to turn the former Great Lakes Downs Racetrack in Fruitport Township into a casino and hotel, would be disappointed by her decision and acknowledged all the time and money already spent on it.

The tribe had spent about 13 years working on the project, painstakingly guiding it through the federal approval process. Fruitport Township told News 8 earlier this week that it stood to lose more than $2 million if the project didn’t go through because it had already invested in infrastructure to facilitate it. Supporters had hoped the casino would create 3,000 jobs.

Whitmer said her decision hinged on knowing whether the Department of the Interior will grant federal recognition to the neighboring Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, saying that was “critical” to her “making an informed decision.”

“I asked for additional time so the Department could do their part and give me information I needed to make this important decision,” Whitmer stated. “Without that information, I am unable to concur at this time and remain disappointed in the Department’s lack of flexibility in this process.”

The feds had already granted one extension for Whitmer, setting the deadline for her to sign off on the casino for Thursday. In a June 6 letter (PDF) released by Whitmer’s office Wednesday, the Department of the Interior said by regulation, it could not issue a second one.

It said the pandemic had slowed the recognition process for the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians and that it was also waiting on more information from the tribe. As a result, it said, “we are unable to share information on the likelihood of an outcome.”

In a statement, the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians praised Whitmer’s decision.

“We applaud Gov. Whitmer for her thoughtfulness and for doing the appropriate due diligence to make this important decision. With this decision now made, the Grand River Bands will finalize our federal recognition with the potential of pursuing economic development activities in the Muskegon area. On behalf of our hundreds of tribal members, we applaud Gov. Whitmer for issuing a nonconcurrence decision while our petition for federal recognition is still a pending matter.” Ron Yob, chairman of the Grand River Bands

The Grand River Bands said the feds expect to release proposed findings on its petition for recognition by Oct. 15.