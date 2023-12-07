LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm on what it says is a “silent killer,” affecting one in three adults worldwide, with four our of five people being inadequately treated.

The WHO published a report on high blood pressure and its global impact, giving it the “silent killer” name because it often has no symptoms.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the most important risk factor for early death worldwide, beating out tobacco use and high blood sugar.

From 1990-2019, the number of people with high blood pressure doubled, from 650 million to 1.3 billion. And nearly half of those with the condition don’t even know they have it.

In the United States, there are more than 69 million adults aged 30-79 with high blood pressure, and only 48% have it under control.

The WHO estimates that with increased treatment of high blood pressure, 76 million deaths, 120 million strokes and 79 million heart attacks could be prevented by 2050.

Just another reason to see your doctor and get your blood pressure checked.

And there are ways to avoid hypertension. Sparrow Health has these tips to keep in mind if you’re worried about your blood pressure: