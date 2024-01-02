LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Council will meet for the first time in 2024 on Wednesday. On the agenda for the meeting are the ceremonial swearing-in ceremonies for four members of the public body and the selection of leadership.

Two council members, speaking on background, tell 6 News they believe the body will opt to elevate Second Ward Council member Jeremy Garza from Vice President to President. They also expect Third Ward Council member Adam Hussain to be selected as the Vice President for the body for the year.

Garza did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. He has served on Council since 2017, when he beat an incumbent for the seat representing the city’s Southeast area. He was re-elected in 2021.

“If that is how the vote, in fact, plays out, it’ll be an honor to support Councilman Garza as he works to lead the body from a position he certainly deserves,” Hussain tells 6 News by text message.

Hussain will be sworn in for his third term as the council member from the Third Ward, which is the southwest area of the city. Council member Ryan Kost will be sworn into his first full four-year term as the city’s First Ward Council member. He was elected to a partial one-year term last November.

Newly elected At-Large Councilmembers Tamera Carter and Trini Pehlivanoglu will also be sworn in for their first terms. They replace Patricia Spitzley and Carol Wood on the council.