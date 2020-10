(WLNS) — As 2020 winds down, Whole Foods Market has released its predictions of the top ten food trends for 2021.

Beauty Boosters like mushroom broth and Sauerkraut are expected to be big.

While fruit and veggie-based jerkies could become your go-to snacks.

And will chickpeas become the next cauliflower?

Whole Foods thinks so.

It predicts the ingredient will start showing up a lot more.