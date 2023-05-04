LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a reason why Democrats in Michigan’s Legislature are outpolling their GOP counterparts.

EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn might know why.

“People don’t like the Legislature aren’t too crazy about Congress either,” said Porn.

Data from one of Porn’s polls found that 42% of respondents gave good marks to the legislative Democrats and 33% of pollees gave good marks to Republicans.

But why is that?

Since Democrats took control of the state House and Senate, they have passed anti-gun violence bills, voted to do away with the right-to-work law and expanded rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

Porn said those reasons have factored into why Democrats are at 42% favorability when in past years, the number was noticeably lower.

“That’s a very good number. It was more likely to have been in the 30%,” said Porn.

The change is an indication that the public believes Democrats and Gov. Whitmer are accomplishing their goals for the state.

Porn said the reason that Republicans are behind Democrats on the favorability chart because they’re fighting against motions that have great public support.

But will the public support the way Democrats are spending the state surplus?

Republicans like Sen. Tom Albert argued that Democrats are overspending the surplus.

“The idea that we started with $9.2 billion in surplus funds at the beginning of the year and we will have spent all of it by the end of the year is ridiculous,” said Sen. Albert.