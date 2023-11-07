UPDATE: This story has been updated with a comment from Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Election results are unlikely to be available for the cities of Lansing and East Lansing until at least midnight Wednesday, Nov. 8.

That’s four hours after polls closed. So, why the delay?

Clerks tell 6 News a new security measure implemented in August prohibits them from transmitted the results over the internet. Each clerk has to drive all the data from counting machines to Mason, where they will be reviewed before being uploaded to the Ingham County Clerk’s Election website as unofficial results.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum in a text message to 6 News says, “It takes time to close up a polling location, balance, drive things to the local clerk, check everything in, drive to the county clerk and finally post unofficial results. This is not a delay so much as it is following the necessary procedures and security protocols.”

In referencing balance, Byrum is referring to having local poll workers verifying that the ballot numbers and voter rolls.