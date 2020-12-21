Why health officials say people tend to take risks more during a time of crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Health experts say that people tend to take more risks during a time of crisis, like this pandemic.

“Folks look for ways to regain control and unfortunately that involves alcohol or drugs…they kind of numb what’s going on around us,” said Tim Davis, the administrative director for behavioral health services at Sparrow Hospital.

Those mechanisms to cope to stress or anxiety can be substances or violence.

“Individuals will tend to do more risky behaviors and then have the outcomes that come along with the use of those substances such as domestic violence, drunk driving, use under the influence and many other negative consequences,” said Davis.

Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy says their drunk driving cases and domestic violence calls haven’t increased recently in the area, but the severity of the crimes have.

“Our domestic violence has gotten back to the numbers that they were last year countywide but the degree of abuse the degree of assault and the use of violence has increased significantly, child abuse, same deal, sexual assault, same deal,” said Murphy.

Ingham County Sheriff, Scott Wriggelsworth also made it a point that a main reason why drunk driving numbers haven’t been increasing is because bars have been closed.

Sheriff Murphy says they have seen an increase in something else… “we’ve had probably eight or ten, fleeing and eluding cases involving alcohol in the last month,” said Murphy, “we may have four or five in a year so that’s significantly higher.”

Not all risks are tied to negatives though. Sky diving and other adventurous activities can also be a risk people are taking.

“Risks aren’t necessarily always a bad thing, as long as you plan them out and weighing the risks and benefits,” said Davis.

Davis added that it’s about regaining control, and a good way to start doing that it trying a healthy routine, and doing things you can control.

“When people are working from home or horribly being out of work not having their normal routines, having the ability to develop a routine and stick to it really helps to help yourself stay organized and give you a purpose,” said Davis.

It doesn’t have to be a total lifestyle change either.

“It can be something as simple as making sure every morning at 9 o’clock you get a cup of coffee and watching the birds and squirrels out your window for ten minutes whatever it is for you, finding that structure, tends to help you feel more purposeful,” Davis added.