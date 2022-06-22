LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We have gotten stacks of viewer emails and phone calls, with concerns over the ad that has been playing on stations around the area and here on WLNS.

6 News spoke with Kevin Rinkie who said the ad is a joke, focusing on what he claims is a bigger problem, election integrity.

“What’s really important isn’t the zombie, or the tongue and cheek comment of dead people voting. What is important is election integrity and that has nothing to do with 2020. Election integrity has been a standard and needs to be standard that the people of Michigan and the people of our country are comfortable with,” Rinke said.

He said his ad where he appears alongside a zombie has been a success in garnering attention to his campaign and his calls for tighter election laws. He said if elected governor, he would press for voter IDs and clean up voter rolls, a Michigan Secretary of State spokesperson said the department already does that.

“Michigan also has already an incredibly clean voter roll system and we maintain our rolls in accordance with federal election law,” said Tracy Wimmer, a spokesperson for the office. “We do again have voter ID laws in the state of Michigan that work very well, they are time tested. And they are very similar to time-tested voter ID laws across the nation,” she said.

Wimmer added that the office has done more maintenance on the rolls in the last three years compared to previous decades.

Both the Secretary of State’s Office and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, stressed that Michigan’s audit process and the ballot counting process are separate and help keep results safe. Byrum called the type of rhetoric found in Rinke’s ad “dangerous” and sees similarities to messaging that led up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

“The more people hear this disinformation, this false information, regardless of how many times it’s been proven false, they continue to hear it, they believe it, and then they act on it,” Byrum said.

The Secretary of State’s office said if you have any questions regarding elections, their best advice is to reach out to your county clerk.

WLNS is not required to air any political ads, but if one candidate’s ad is rejected, we can’t run ads from other candidates for that same race.

In addition, we can not censor any of those advertisements unless they violate FCC rules.