LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been talking to those very important independent voters and others via her TV commercials since the August 2 primary, but more importantly, Democrats have also been spending millions of dollars on anti-tutor Dixon TV commercials for 21 days.

Wednesday was the first day that the Dixon campaign is hitting the airwaves, with her theme about families.

“Our neighborhoods are in shambles. Our cities are dangerous. Our roads are crumbling and our companies are leaving. it’s time for Michigan to stand up for itself And the American families who live here,” the ad reads.

The independent group running the commercial reports says they will be on broadcast cable and digital media.

It’s unclear how much money, however, is going into each one. There are published reports that Betsy DeVos and her family are prepared to pump $30 million into getting Dixon elected.

In addition to waiting 21 days to run her first ad, pollster Bernie Porn thinks Dixon has yet another problem to overcome with independent voters. She and her running mate, Shane Hernandez, have the same positions on some of the most critical issues facing independent voters – possibly to their detriment.

So far, the governor has the financial advantage on spending on commercials.