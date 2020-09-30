Why people reacting to Pres. Trump’s comment to the ‘Proud Boys’ to “stand back and stand by”

(WLNS)– When President Donald Trump was asked during Tuesday night’s debate whether he was “willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups”. He responded “stand back and stand by,” referencing a far-right extremist group known as the ‘Proud Boys’.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys are self-described “western chauvinists” who adamantly deny any connection to the racist “alt-right,” insisting they are simply a fraternal group spreading an “anti-political correctness” and “anti-white guilt” agenda.

The SPLC categorizes the Proud Boys as a hate group known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric.

Earlier this month, a number of ‘Proud Boys’ members attended a Second Amendment Rally at the Capitol on Sept. 17, and back in August, the group clashed with counter-protesters in Kalamazoo.

“Here in Michigan, we’ve seen an increase of activity all over the state of Michigan. In northern Oakland county and in Lansing and on the West side of the state. This is not a group that is limited to one geographic location, it has members all across the state. It has members that come from other states to participate in activities and their goal is to sew discord, is to cause problems,” Carolyn Normandin, Regional Director for Michigan’s Anti-Defamation League said.

The president’s comment incited reaction and excitement from members of the group. Joe Biggs, who identifies as an organizer of the proud boys, shared a post on the free speech social media platform ‘Parler’ last night writing quote “President Trump told the proud boys to stand by because someone needs to deal with ANTIFA…well sir! we’re ready!!” Several chapters have already even created a new logo that incorporates the president’s response.

“What we saw last night from Donald Trump was an outright refusal to denounce white supremacy,” Sam Inglot, Spokesperson for Progress Michigan told 6 News.” It is incredibly troubling, as it should be for any elected official. That should be very simple, to denounce racism to denounce white supremacy, but coming from the Commander and Chief of the United States, it’s extremely troubling.”

Wednesday afternoon the president responded to his comment during the debate. He said, “I don’t know who Proud Boys are but whoever they are, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.”

So, why were so many people upset about the president’s message?

“Stand back and stand by is not a condemnation. It’s being taken by the Proud Boys as a call to arms, a call to action,” Normandin said.

She added, with any group, it’s important for people to have a clear understanding of the facts, like ideology and what the group stands for before believing or sharing anything they read or watch.

“The best way to counteract hate speech is with anti-hate speech. So, use your own voice, post your own things on social media, stand up against people that are going to hate, and that includes the Proud Boys or any extremist group. Make sure you understand the facts,” Normandin said.