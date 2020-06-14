Why the Black Business Alliance of Greater Lansing says it’s important to highlight black-owned businesses

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The Black Business Alliance of Greater Lansing is working to highlight and advocate for Black-owned businesses in Mid-Michigan.

“It’s just a hard time for some people, so the more support the better,” Robert Wilkie, Owner of RJ’s Heavenly Delights in Jackson said.

“We’ve had our ups and downs but this probably might be the worst time,” Elvis Jones, CEO of E.J. & Sons Moving Service said.

The pandemic has taken a toll on a number of businesses, but President of the Black Business Alliance of Greater Lansing said some minority owners have been hit harder than others.

“The COVID crisis struck the African American community harder than any other community and typically the people that engage African American businesses and Black businesses are Black people,” Dr. Alane Laws-Barker, M.D. said.

Laws-Barker said if Black people are out of work due to illness or being laid off, there is less support, that’s why she said it’s important now more than ever to advocate for Black-owned businesses. So, she, alongside her daughter created a spreadsheet of those businesses in Greater Lansing.

“A lot of times right now people are talking about how we need to highlight Black businesses, different places we need to go to, but people often forget about their hometown, what’s in their back yard,” Michaela Barker, Owner of Melanin and Medicine, LLC said.

While there are national and international Black-owned businesses, Barker thought it was important to highlight the local ones, adding that raising awareness for minority businesses does not invalidate others. She said while all businesses are important, historically, the Black community hasn’t always had the same opportunities or resources as other people.

“What it really ties into is equity. Black people and people of color, they are disproportionately affected. Whether its financially, in health care, educationally, opportunity wise,” Barker said.

Barker said even if people can’t support these businesses financially, even just spreading the word, sharing a post on social media, or passing along information about grants or resources is enough to show support. She and Laws-Barker also encourage Black business owners to reach out to the alliance if they ever have questions or are in need of support.

View the list of businesses here.