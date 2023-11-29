LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — A new feature on the latest iPhone software update is getting a lot of attention and has some law enforcement agencies nationwide, including a few here in Michigan warning users to be cautious.

Dr. Tom Holt is a criminal justice professor at MSU and a cybercrime expert. He says the new NameDrop feature can be misused if people don’t know that it’s there because it automatically activates once you update your phone.

“I don’t think it’s as big a deal, but there are certainly reasons to be aware of it,” Dr. Holt said.

“The way that it works is enabling people to share their contact information directly via tap. Instead of me having to open up my device and put in your information, if we’re both iPhone users we can tap our devices or watches and give each our information that way.”

It makes sharing contacts easier, but Dr. Holt says there are some potential risks which is why he believes authorities are warning about it.

“There’s always the potential that someone could tap your phone if you’re not looking or not paying sufficient attention. Somebody might be able to get your contacts or have them give you theirs and in turn that creates an opportunity for them to text you or send information in ways you may not want.” he said.

And although it’s already on, you still have to accept the transfer to share or receive contact information. You are also able to turn it off at your convenience by following these steps.

First, go to your iPhone’s settings. Then click on “General,” followed by “AirDrop.” Next, to turn off NameDrop, toggle the “Bringing Devices Together” sharing option button to the off position

Dr. Holt says the best way to safeguard yourself is to take some time and read up on new iPhone updates before you press install. “When situations like this arise, if you read what the update actually installs, you’re gonna be aware of it in advance, it’s not gonna be a surprise when you download it. Now not everyone takes the time to do that but doing that will at least make you slightly better informed and slightly more secure.”