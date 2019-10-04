Wife of plane crash victim speaks out

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WLNS) – Her husband lost his life in yesterday’s plane crash.

Tonight, she talks about the man he was and the outpouring of love and support she’s getting.

The investigation continues tonight after the plane crashed just after 9 a.m. yesterday morning right outside the Capital Region International Airport.

John Lowe was one of the six people who was in the plane at the time of the crash and one of the three people who died.

His wife says she can’t even describe how she’s feeling.

“John, first of all, as a big guy physically, you know, he’s very tall, 6’2″ very athletic, CrossFit five times a week,” said Lori Lowe.

Lori’s husband was traveling to Lansing yesterday from Indianapolis when her worst nightmare came true.

“I had called NTSB, I had called the sheriff’s department, I called the hospital, I was not getting any phone calls back,” said Lowe.

She later found out her husband died in the crash.

“My son is a strong kid, but I think that emotionally this is going to be really tough. John was his hero,” said Lowe.

Lowe says the support from John’s friends means the world to her.

“Who are going to help me, help me with his future as well as his wonderful family,” said Lowe.

For now, she plans to honor her husband and continue sharing the good person that he was.

“I don’t know if I have the words to describe the feeling I have right now about the outpouring of love that I have received from the Center Grove community right now, has been incredibly amazing and so selfless,” said Lowe. “I am truly grateful.”

Lowe also mentioned that John has a huge railroad bell from his father and their community plans to honor him at a football game on Monday by ringing it for the entire stadium to hear.