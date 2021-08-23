Wildfire burns acres of land on Northern Michigan’s remote Isle Royal

ISLE ROYAL, Mich. (WLNS)–Michigan’s remote Isle Royal, a beautiful tourist attraction, has closed some campgrounds and trails after a wildfire scorched the area over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, The Horne Fire expanded into the area and burned nearly 200 acres of land as of Sunday. Park staff told MLIVE, the area closures are necessary for public health and safety.

The areas of the island closed include: Lane Cove Trail and Campground, Greenstone Ridge Trail East to Mount Franklin Junction, Mount Franklin Trail, Duncan Bay Campground, Tobin Harbor Portage Trail, Duncan Narrows Campground, Hidden Lake Trail and Lookout Louise, Merritt Lane Campground, Stoll Trail, and Scoville Point, and local campsites.

