HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Will Goodale Memorial Foundation Board of Directors will disburse its first scholarship this year at the Will Goodale King of Kickball Fun Day.

The event will take place September 21, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Towner Road Park in Haslett.

For more information about the foundation, watch the video above.