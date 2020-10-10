Lansing, MI – Snow days could be a thing of the past in Michigan schools as many students are learning online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our media partners at MLive report that many people wonder if virtual learning will take the place of snow days since schools are already offering classes online.
A Michigan Department of Educations spokesman says the state’s guidance on snow days remains the same for students attending classes in-person.
But he adds, that students learning remotely won’t be as lucky, because the department does not expect requests for snow days for online classes.
Will remote learning mean the end of snow days?
Lansing, MI – Snow days could be a thing of the past in Michigan schools as many students are learning online during the COVID-19 pandemic.