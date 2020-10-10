Will remote learning mean the end of snow days?

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) --- Officials have removed a half-dozen red foxes, three coyotes, and other animals from an unlicensed rehabilitation center in Michigan where the owner’s 2-year-old granddaughter lost an arm after reaching into a pen with two wolf-dog hybrids.

State conservation officers searching the Howling Timbers facility Friday in Muskegon also found 47 dogs that are believed to have been crossbred with wolves or other wolf-dog hybrids.