LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is now spending $5 billion a year on health care issues related to tobacco smoke. Bipartisan legislation has been introduced that could slice into that figure–by expanding the state tax on cigarettes.

That expanded tax would include the e-cigarettes and flavored vaping products, which are marketed for young smokers.

Sixty-two percent of people in Michigan say ‘yes’ to that–but what about the governor?

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick asked the question when he sat down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in late December.

“I’m open to it…Get the bill drafted, get it turned in, and we’ll negotiate,” Whitmer said in the interview.

An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design, formerly known as Elf Bar, at Vapes N Smoke in Pinecrest, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023. Since 2020, the number of different e-cigarette devices for sale in the U.S. has exploded to more than 9,000, a nearly three-fold increase driven almost entirely by a wave of disposable vapes from China. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Paul Steiner, Executive Director of Tobacco Free Michigan, said that having the governor on board with taxing the smoking products would “absolutely” add momentum to the effort.

Steiner argued that if you make the products more expensive, “many kids will either stop using or, even better–they may never start using, which will save many more lives in the coming years.”

The legislative package would also hike the tobacco tax on cigarettes, which “would encourage almost 50,000 to quit smoking and could lead to a 12% decrease in youth smoking,” Steiner said.

But the tobacco industry has waged a fierce fight against similar efforts in other states, which has successfully watered down the legislation.

Whitmer has fought the industry before, and she appears ready to do it again.