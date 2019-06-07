William Strampel trial enters day 6 Video

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Friday was day 6 in the trial of former Michigan State University Dean of Osteopathic Medicine William Strampel. He's charged with 2nd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct and willful neglect of duty related to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. At the trial we learned about the moments leading up to his resignation.

The first to the stand was Kimberly Anglin, a former clinical skills model, who worked with Strampel at the college. She was examined by students and the former dean while students were present.

One day, Strampel asked her if she noticed he hadn't been doing her exams anymore.

"He said that's because when I do the exams on you I get aroused or, he said something along the lines of it makes me get hard," said Anglin.

Anglin said the final exam is when she felt awkward. Strampel invited her to watch him, while naked, getting a full body exam by a male student.

"Were you studying to be a doctor," said Attorney Daniele Hagaman-clark.

Anglin said, "No mam".

Hagaman-clark said, "Did you ever express any interest in becoming a doctor."

"No mam," Anglin answered.

Anglin said she didn't see any benefit to her being there.

"Also it was just weird to be in the room with the dean while he was naked even if it was for educational purposes," she added.

Next to the stand were two witnesses involved with MSU's five year advisory committee for staff.

In 2005, 2010 and 2015, Strampel was reviewed which included a survey. Some complaints had been made by students and staff about his public statements.

MSU Associate Provost Terry Curry said at the stand, "There's a large number of comments in the survey. There was a small number of comments that were problematic."

Then his entire file was reviewed in 2017, including his involvement with former MSU doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar.

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs June Youatt said, "I did tell him at the time that I did not think he had affirmatively done something wrong. That is I didn't think he had covered anything up, but given the totality of the file I couldn't justify his continued service."



Strampel resigned the next day. 6 News will be in the courtroom when the trial resumes again on Monday at 8:30 a.m.