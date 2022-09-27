WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife.

Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence.

The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges date back to 2021, just days before Elise Palazzolo was found dead.

She was found dead in her home on May 7 last year.

A medical examiner could not determine a cause of death. According to the prosecutor, police have found evidence suggesting Christopher Palazzolo abused her and tortured her just before her death.

Investigators say they learned he made death threats toward his wife and son.

Palazzolo is not currently charged with murder.

Prosecutors tried to prohibit him from seeing his son, but the magistrate denied that request.

“The court needs to take into consideration that during the investigation law enforcement that this defendant had threatened to kill the deceased as well as their child in common… He also threatened and used weapons, there are allegations of forced rape, and prior strangulation,” said prosecuting attorney Nicole Matusko.

The charges themselves do not allow the court to deny pretrial release as he is not currently charged with murder, but more charges can be added.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday October 4 at 8:30 a.m.