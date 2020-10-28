Williamston man Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s Volunteer of the Year

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is thrilled to honor Tom Mills of Williamston as its 2020 Volunteer of the Year. Mills was selected for his tireless work in multiple Habitat Capital Region Programs over the last seven years as a core crew construction volunteer and ramp crewmember. He has also volunteered in two Habitat for Humanity Global Village service trips to Africa and inspired the “Hometown Heroes” campaign that Habitat Capital Region launched earlier this year as a way to recognize individuals who were doing extraordinary things in service to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was always brought up to help give back to those less fortunate and Habitat allows me to do that. It’s a great organization,” said Mills.

Habitat Capital Region was among 18 Habitat affiliates honoring volunteer at Monday’s Habitat for Humanity of Michigan event. Each volunteer is selected based on their work and accomplishments over the last fiscal year, their ability to inspire and/or lead others, and for their length of service to the affiliate.

“Tom is beyond humble, so much so that he believes that others are more worthy of the praise and recognition offered to him as he was nominated for Volunteer of the Year. He brings so much kindness and love to every project he works on and we are so grateful for his commitment to the people we serve,” said Habitat Capital Region CEO, Vicki Hamilton-Allen.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region repairs, builds, and rehabs homes to sell to people in need of decent and affordable housing in Ingham and Eaton counties. Habitat was founded on the conviction that everyone deserves a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. For more information, visit www.habitatcr.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Michigan is the state support organization for Michigan’s 54 ReStores and 65 Habitat for Humanity affiliates which serve nearly every county in the state. Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.