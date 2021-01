WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Williamston Police Chief Bob Young is retiring after nearly 11 years at the Williamston police department.

His retirement was announced in a social media post by the Williamston police department.

“Well, we knew this day was coming but still not prepared!” said the post.

Young spent more than 45 years as a police officer, including a 33 year long stint with the Michigan State Police.