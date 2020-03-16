Williamston Police: No walk-ins for now

Williamston, Mich. (WLNS): The Williamston Police Department has announced it will be closed for walk-in traffic.

The department will not be accepting any walk-in complaints or questions as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

Additionally, the department will no longer be conducting PBTs until further notice.

The department said it is closely monitoring the day-to-day activity of coronavirus and will be watching the state of Michigan for guidelines and mandatory procedures.

The department said people can contact them at 517-655-4222.