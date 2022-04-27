WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — Williamston will be receiving $3 million dollars in federal aid to help with water infrastructure.

According to a Facebook post from Williamston City Hall, the funds are a result of efforts made by Rep Elissa Slotkin in a partnership with the Williamston City Council and Administration.

“The City of Williamston is beyond excited to be awarded these critical infrastructure dollars. On behalf of the community, I would like to thank Rep. Slotkin, the Williamston City Council and Administration for their persistence in the pursuit and acquisition of this funding.,” said Williamston City Manager John Hanifan.

The City Council plans to meet in the spring and summer to prioritize specific water main projects.

Funding will not be available until October 2022, and the City reports that water main construction will likely begin in May 2023.