Williamston stays unbeaten, keeps pace with Mason in CAAC Red

After Friday night’s 45-7 win over Ionia, Steve Kersten’s Williamston Hornets have now improved to a perfect 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the CAAC Red, which is huge, when it comes to the league title race.

The Hornets are trying to keep pace with Mason, who also won on Friday night. The Bulldogs topped Fowlerville, 42-14.

It was a slow first half for the Hornets, who led 17-7 at halftime, but things quickly changed in the second. Not even three minutes into the third quarter senior quarterback Luke Mahaney connected with Caden Plaxton for a 52 yard touchdown. Then, the duo connected for another score shortly after (a 35 yard TD). It helped the Hornets outscore Ionia 28-0 in the second half.

Williamston will travel to Olivet next week, while Ionia is also on the road, but for a CAAC White matchup against Portland.