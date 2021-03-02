Williamston warehouse owners look for temporary location after building burns down

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — The owners of the Alpha and Omega Services warehouse in Williamston are looking for a temporary location after the building burned down Friday.

Alpha and Omega Services’ warehouse was also the on-site location for the businesses, Green Concepts and Hundred Acre Woods.

The fire broke out Friday, Feb. 26 around 4:45 p.m when two of the Alpha and Omega technicians returned to the warehouse and spotted the fire, according to Alpha and Omega Services on Facebook.

The two technicians were able to inform the staff before the fire grew out of control, allowing everyone to safely leave the building and remove critical technology, like laptops.

According to Alpha and Omega Services on Facebook, the entire building had burned to the ground by 5:30 p.m.

On Facebook, the company wrote: “We are humbled by the support. In short, while the fire has temporarily disrupted “business as usual” for Alpha and Omega, it has not touched the core elements of our business. Our most important asset is our people, and staffand technicians are still intact and committed to coming back even stronger.”