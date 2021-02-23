Williamston woman resigns from Texas Electric Reliability Council

AUSTIN, Texas (WLNS) – Four members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) are resigning, including one woman from Williamston, Michigan.

Board Chairman Sally Talberg, a Mid-Michigan native, resigned alongside Peter Cramton (Board Vice Chairman), Terry Bulger (Finance and Audit Committee Chairman) and Raymond Hepper (Human Resources and Governance Committee Chairman), reports CBS station CBSDFW

Their resignation takes effect on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

All of the board directors stepping down live outside of Texas, which only intensified criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The resignations are effective Wednesday, one day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings over the outages in the state Capitol, reports AP.

Craig S. Ivey, an applicant for the Unaffiliated Director position, also withdrew his application.

Talberg formerly served on the Michigan Public Service Commission from 2013 to 2020, and is an MSU Alumna.

She also co-lead Michigan Saves, a nonprofit energy bank.

“This was a total failure by ERCOT,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott to KTRK-TV in Houston.

He also said ERCOT leadership should resign.

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.>>>