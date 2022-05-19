WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) – Back in 2016 when late Williamston boys basketball coach Jason Bauer was diagnosed with glioblastoma, Tom Lewis stepped in like any good assistant would to serve as interim coach. He guided the Hornets through the remainder of the year, and it was a year that ended with a run to the state semifinals at the Breslin Center.

Fast forward to 2022, six years later, and it’s a place they’d be visiting again. Only this time, they reached the mountain top by winning the Division 2 state championship.

Now, after nine total years with the program Lewis has decided it’s time to step away from coaching. At least for the time being.

Lewis’ decision to step down was a lot harder than he imagined it would be after all the success the Hornets had this season but going into the year he did believe it would be his last.

Lewis never envisioned he would be a high school basketball coach, but when Bauer did get sick the one thing he did know is he was going to do everything in his power to be there for the players.

It’s why he continued to stay on board and coach the program. Especially after J Wallace’s father passed away during his junior season. Lewis made a promise to see him through the end of his career as a Hornet. Which of course ended with a perfect 27-0 record and the school’s first state title in boys basketball in 82 years.

If you ask Lewis, he will still tell you to this day that he never really felt like the program was his, but there’s no denying he made it into his program over the last six years.

Lewis poured his heart into growing the youth basketball program at Williamston which he feels is in a great spot.

Also, his favorite part over the years has been the relationships he’s made with his players and that won’t change now that he’s stepping away.

It’s time for him to enjoy his family because the last 15 years of his life have been ruled by basketball.

No successor has been named but our 6 Sports will keep you updated when we have more information.