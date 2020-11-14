Wilson propels No. 2 East Lansing to first district title since 2017

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Before Friday night’s Division 2 district championship game versus Portage Northern, East Lansing’s coach Bill Feraco offered a word of wisdom to his Trojans.

“Like he always says, just stay poised,” said junior quarterback Ambrose Wilson. “We had that little brawl, or fight, over there in the corner and he said stay poised. They want to come for us.”

Poised East Lansing stayed.

In the beginning of the third quarter the Trojans had a commanding 21-0 lead when a brawl broke out between the two schools, leading to both teams picking up a personal foul. Portage Northern’s A.J. Harris was even ejected. East Lansing listened to its coach though and as soon as it was time to line up and snap the ball Wilson delivered. He connected with Kanye Jackson for a 5-yard touchdown to make it 28-0.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around East Lansing had built its lead to 42-0 thanks to Wilson who scored a rushing touchdown from 29 yards out. His fourth and final touchdown of the game. Wilson also came to play on defense with a blocked punt and an interception, but when asked about his impactful night he offered his own wisdom.

“I don’t really think about myself when it comes to this,” said Wilson. “It’s a team sport. We wouldn’t be here without the team and every player on the team. I don’t really think about myself. We just had a great win tonight.”

With its 42-14 win East Lansing captured its first district title since 2017 and Feraco is not only pleased with how the Trojans handled themselves on Friday, but how they’ve been handling themselves during a season that’s been unlike any they’ve ever been a part of.

“The kids have been very, very responsible in our demands for the safety, and the guidelines, and taking care of things,” said Feraco. “Obviously it’s very, very dangerous and anything could happen. We’re very, very thankful for having this opportunity and we get to stay together for another week. We don’t have to collect equipment on Tuesday, like I told them on Thursday, if we take care of business today (Friday) so we’re happy to be moving on.”

Now it’s on to top-ranked Muskegon Mona Shores in the regional final.