LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of mid-Michigan until 8 p.m.

A storm system will move through the area this afternoon, peak wind gusts may reach up to 50 mph or higher.

The strongest winds expected to occur from mid-afternoon to 6 p.m.

These gusts will be strong enough to blow away any outdoor furniture or decorations, with fallen trees, branches, and power outages will be possible as well.

It is a good idea to bring in anything outside that can blow around easily and charge all of your electronic devices in case you experience a power outage.

Also, be sure to use extra caution while driving, especially when operating any high-profile vehicles.

As the storm system leaves the area tonight, conditions will quickly improve.