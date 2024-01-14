LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A wind chill advisory is now in effect for counties including Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Jackson and Calhoun.

The National Weather Service has reported that the advisory will remain in place until 12 pm. Monday.

NWS reported Sunday that we can expect “wind chills as low as 25 below zero” until then. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes–so, cover up when you’re out.

(WLNS)

“Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves,” the agency advised.