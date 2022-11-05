LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Powerful winds ripped a section of the roof off at Cedar Place Apartments on Jolly Road in Lansing this Saturday evening.

Debris such as shingles was ripped off the roof by high winds and was scattered in the street and sidewalk nearby the apartment building.

Several police officers, a fire engine and an ambulance were on the scene.

A fire engine at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing on Saturday Evening.

“Oh my goodness there is so much wind out here. There is like dry wall, doors, and Styrofoam everywhere”-Jacquelne Buyck Resident at Cedar Place Apartments