WATCH: BWL holds press conference on power outages in mid-Michigan

UPDATE 3:19 PM – BWL will be holding a press conference on the recent power outages that swept mid-Michigan. The livestream will begin at 4:00 P.M.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many are spending the day in East Lansing in the dark as windstorms sweep across Michigan.

A Facebook post from Saturday afternoon published by the Lansing Board of Water & Light said that 4,000 customers are without power in East Lansing.



It is unknown when power will be restored.

6 News was on the scene as East Lansing Police blocked off sections of Hagadorn Road after a large section of the power line was knocked down. The down wire blocked trains and cars from passing through the area.

Businesses in nearby Hannah Plaza, across the street from Michigan State University, lost power after the line fell and destroyed the plaza’s signage.

