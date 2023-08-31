MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Winnebago! He is 2 years old, vaccinated and microchipped.

Winnebago is a huge, goofy puppy who came to the shelter with his brother when their owner could no longer care for them. He has a zest for life, but he pulls like a freight train!

Winnebago came to the shelter with a skin infection, but it’s been treated, and he is looking better every day. With a little TLC, he’ll be good as new in no time.

Winnebago will need a patient, gentle family with a sense of humor and a willingness to teach this big kid how to be the best boy he can be!

His adoption fee has been sponsored thanks to Empire Motors of Lansing, which means there is no fee to adopt him.

You may inquire about Winnebago by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.