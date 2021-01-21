Winning $731 million dollar Powerball ticket sold

(WLNS) — For those hoping to take home the massive $731 million dollar Powerball jackpot, you may be out of luck unless you’re living in Maryland.

As of now, it’s unknown who the winner is as lottery officials have only revealed where the winning ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were, 40-53-60-68-69 and the Powerball number was 22.

It was the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Most lottery winners get the choice to receive the amount over a period of 30 years, or a lump sum. If the winner takes the lump sum, it would be about $546.8 million dollars.