LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is now home to where the fifth largest Powerball jackpot ticket was sold.

According to the Michigan Lottery, someone bought the only ticket matching all the numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing in Grand Blanc. “The lucky player’s winning ticket matched all of the numbers drawn Monday night – 12-21-42-44-49 – and the Powerball: 01. The winning ticket was bought at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc, located at 3035 East Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc.”

At this time the name or hometown of the winner has not been released by the Lottery office. Michigan Lottery also said it doesn’t “know the identity of the winner until that person contacts the Lottery.”

This $842.4 million jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the tenth-largest jackpot won in U.S. Lottery history, according to Michigan Lottery. It is also the second-largest Lottery jackpot ever won in Michigan.

If anyone reading this is lucky enough to hold this ticket, you are asked to call the Lottery’s Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237.